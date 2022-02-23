Head-To-Head Review: CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) & Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CV Sciences alerts:

This table compares CV Sciences and Odonate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $24.43 million 0.65 -$22.28 million ($0.15) -0.88 Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($2.72) -0.48

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -78.86% -144.40% -56.74% Odonate Therapeutics N/A -102.72% -76.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CV Sciences and Odonate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

CV Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $0.42, suggesting a potential upside of 219.50%. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Given CV Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Odonate Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Our initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Tesetaxel has several potential therapeutic advantages over currently available taxanes, including: oral administration with a low pill burden and a patient-friendly dosing regimen; a formulation that does not contain solubilizing agents that are known to cause hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions; and improved activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. Tesetaxel has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies and has demonstrated robust single-agent antitumor activity in two Phase 2 studies in patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (”MBC”).

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.