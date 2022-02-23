Head-To-Head Comparison: Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) versus Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summer Infant and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Infant 0 0 0 0 N/A Shapeways 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shapeways has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 126.61%. Given Shapeways’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shapeways is more favorable than Summer Infant.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Infant and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Infant -1.05% 40.99% 3.15% Shapeways N/A -73.75% -11.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Infant and Shapeways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Infant $155.30 million 0.12 -$1.10 million ($0.73) -11.44 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Summer Infant has higher revenue and earnings than Shapeways.

Volatility and Risk

Summer Infant has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Shapeways shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Summer Infant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Summer Infant beats Shapeways on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, RI.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

