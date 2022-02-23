Head to Head Comparison: NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) versus Unity Software (NYSE:U)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get NetObjects alerts:

77.4% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unity Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

NetObjects has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Software has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Unity Software -44.77% -19.10% -14.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetObjects and Unity Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Software $772.45 million 35.60 -$282.31 million ($1.64) -58.63

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unity Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NetObjects and Unity Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Unity Software 0 1 10 0 2.91

Unity Software has a consensus price target of $158.45, indicating a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Unity Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than NetObjects.

Summary

Unity Software beats NetObjects on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NetObjects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetObjects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.