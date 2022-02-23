HC Wainwright Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to $2.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.58% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.92.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
