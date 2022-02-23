HC Wainwright Trims Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Target Price to $2.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 132.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $320,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Americas Silver by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,350,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,797,712 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,876,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

