BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $339.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $366.00 to $339.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.80.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.