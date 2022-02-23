Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.87. 27,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $909.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

