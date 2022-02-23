Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.09

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

HBRIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.50) to GBX 570 ($7.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

