Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.20

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.20 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.58). Hansteen shares last traded at GBX 116.20 ($1.58), with a volume of 5,099,403 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £498.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.20.
Hansteen Company Profile (LON:HSTN)
