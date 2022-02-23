Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

HASI stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

