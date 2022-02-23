Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 792,157 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of -172.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
