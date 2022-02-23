Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 792,157 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 million, a P/E ratio of -172.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.