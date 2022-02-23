Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.64% from the stock’s current price.

HFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.53) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 284.58 ($3.87) on Wednesday. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 263 ($3.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 441.80 ($6.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £623.02 million and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

