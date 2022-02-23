Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.34. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

