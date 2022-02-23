GXO Logistics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

GXO opened at $81.36 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $11,937,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,993 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

