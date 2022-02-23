Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 12,508 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

NYSE STL opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

