Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 14,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 201,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 488,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of LSCC opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,833 shares of company stock worth $13,966,281. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.