Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.