Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of EGO opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

