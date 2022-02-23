Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 47,839 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,839 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

VIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

