Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 8th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

AVAL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

