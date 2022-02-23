Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 8th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.
AVAL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.27.
AVAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.