Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 5.2%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 8,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,318,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,797,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

