Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Up 5.2%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 8,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,049,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,318,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,797,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000.
About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.