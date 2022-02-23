Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
GRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
