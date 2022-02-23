Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.710 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

