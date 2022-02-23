Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

LOPE opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

