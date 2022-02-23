Governor DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,928.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $22,928.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,077 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

