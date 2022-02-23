Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sabre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 113,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 84.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,104,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,206 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 60.8% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $1,605,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

