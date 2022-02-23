Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTEC alerts:

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.