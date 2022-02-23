Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 564.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 1,428,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,648,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,234 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 191.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,567,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 1,029,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.53. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

