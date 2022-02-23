Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $196,000 Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

