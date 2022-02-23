Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 3.9%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 315,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 359,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

FOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, cut their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.49.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

