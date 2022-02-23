Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,804 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

