Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,045 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 415,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

