Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 101,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

