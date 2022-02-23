Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.34

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 314770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 921,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,929,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,133,000 after buying an additional 351,849 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

