Globus Medical, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

GMED stock opened at $65.83 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.