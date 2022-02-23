Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.20

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.20 and traded as high as $26.42. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a PE ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

