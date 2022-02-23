GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 23 Per Share

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,578.40 ($21.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,620.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,528.64.
In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.90), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($745,136.81).
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
