Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. 5,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.98. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ROCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.
