GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $937.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFL. TD Securities cut their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.62. 873,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,966. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.