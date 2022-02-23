Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,940,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 79,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 304.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,286,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $606.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

