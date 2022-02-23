Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,962 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Par Pacific worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $891.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

In other news, CEO William Pate bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $896,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 874,359 shares of company stock worth $13,238,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

