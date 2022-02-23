Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Curis worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 250.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

CRIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of Curis stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.90. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.