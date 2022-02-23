Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Carriage Services worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti increased their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

