Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,219.63

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,219.63 ($43.79) and last traded at GBX 3,224 ($43.85), with a volume of 4388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,244 ($44.12).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($78.06) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,534.29 ($75.27).

Get Genus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,167.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,044.54.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.