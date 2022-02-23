Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,492 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

