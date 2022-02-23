Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Stock Price Down 11%

Genenta Science SPA (NASDAQ:GNTA)’s stock price was down 11% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 14,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 11,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNTA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Genenta Science in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

