Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.68 EPS

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($4.68), Yahoo Finance reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 292,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,262. The company has a market cap of $484.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -1.16. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.