Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.29

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 177.29 ($2.41) and traded as high as GBX 184.80 ($2.51). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.38), with a volume of 150,751 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFRD. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market cap of £194.95 million and a P/E ratio of 26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 178.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.42.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

