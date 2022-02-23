FY2023 EPS Estimates for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Lifted by KeyCorp

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

Shares of GXO opened at $81.36 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $38,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

