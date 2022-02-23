FY2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.
CORZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.