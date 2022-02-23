FY2022 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at 7.92 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Holding Co provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co, formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.