FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$9.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.21. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.58 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

