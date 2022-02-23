FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Friday, February 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
